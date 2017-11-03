01/11 - Lola receives some much-needed help

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 1st November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 1st November

SPOILER ALERT



Sharon refuses to be on the residency application, leaving a tearful Lola feeling like there's no hope of getting Lexi back. Even another visit from Lexi can't raise Lola's spirits.



Phil has a meeting with Trish about the residency order case. Trish asks about Phil's living arrangements, but they're interrupted by Sharon who introduces herself as Phil's fiancée…



Max finds Joey sleeping in the car lot office and agrees to let him move into the Branning house, which annoys Derek as Joey continues to reject his attempts to make amends.



Carol sees how hurt Derek is and begs Joey to give him a chance, but Joey shocks her by revealing Derek's dark history of domestic violence.



Joey steps in as a drunk Lauren is hassled by a group of guys at the at R&R. He walks her home and the chemistry between them continues to heat up, causing Lauren to lean in for a kiss...



Christian lies to Syed that he was the victim of a homophobic attack, but refuses to go to the police.

Sharon refuses to be on the residency application, leaving a tearful Lola feeling like there's no hope of getting Lexi back. Even another visit from Lexi can't raise Lola's spirits.Phil has a meeting with Trish about the residency order case. Trish asks about Phil's living arrangements, but they're interrupted by Sharon who introduces herself as Phil's fiancée…Max finds Joey sleeping in the car lot office and agrees to let him move into the Branning house, which annoys Derek as Joey continues to reject his attempts to make amends.Carol sees how hurt Derek is and begs Joey to give him a chance, but Joey shocks her by revealing Derek's dark history of domestic violence.Joey steps in as a drunk Lauren is hassled by a group of guys at the at R&R. He walks her home and the chemistry between them continues to heat up, causing Lauren to lean in for a kiss...Christian lies to Syed that he was the victim of a homophobic attack, but refuses to go to the police.