EastEnders

01/10 - Phil makes a shocking announcement

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 1st October 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 1st October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 1st October 
SPOILER ALERT

Kat and Alfie receive an extremely warm reception from the customers at The Vic. They apologise to Phil for leaving him in the lurch, but he drops a huge bombshell on the couple - he's now in charge of the The Vic and they no longer work there… 

The Brannings go out on a couples' night out and Jack fixes Derek up with a beautiful woman named Lisa who's six foot tall, causing an embarrassed Derek to lash out. 

Lola's social worker Trish continues to give her a hard time, so Billy offers to babysit. Outside, Lola and her mates are confronted by a boisterous girl gang which seems set on causing trouble.

A concerned Roxy continues to check on Michael, while Lauren agrees when Michael asks her to babysit Scarlett for a fee.

Ray has a successful meeting with a potential sponsor for his kid's initiative scheme at the gym.



25/09/2012
