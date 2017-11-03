20/02 - Derek has it in for Roxy

In this article







EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 20th February

After the arguments between Roxy and Jack, the Barnning's are humiliated even further when Shirley and Roxy take them on. But it looks like they've really made an enemy in Derek who starts looking for photographs of Roxy within Jack's belongings - what is he up to?



At the same time, Alfie is already growing tired of his arrangement with Derek over the dodgy booze and plans to get his own back. He asks Roxy to help him find Derek's contact so he can go straight to the supplier and screw Derek over good and proper.



However, Derek is also plotting against Roxy and now has a print-out of her face - obtained via the CCTV at the club. Showing the picture to Jack back at the flat, Derek darkly suggests that 'accidents can happen' and Jack is speechless.



Jack is furious about what ghe could be implying and throws the picture away, but once alone, Derek retrieves the photo…



Meanwhile, Whitney wants to make amends with Fat Boy after ditching him for Tyler and so convinces Janine to give him a shift at the R+R.



Fat Boy isn't keen after finding out it's due to Whitney but after some persuasion by his friends he agrees and plays a stonker. But when he sees Whitney kissing Tyler will he be able to put the past behind him?



Elsewhere, Tamwar hires Fat Boy; while Syed is furious when Amira asks Anthony to help at the new market stall in return for a cut of the profits.



