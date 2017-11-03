20/01 - Tamwar has shut himself off

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 20th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 20th January

SPOILER ALERT



With Tamwar still being icy towards Afia, Zainab decides to step in, asking Afia to make the first move in reconciling with her husband. However, it seems that Afia is still struggling with Masood's bombshell of what Yusef put Zainab through.



Later, Afia chats to Lucy at the café and they strike up a bond resulting in Lucy inviting Afia on a night out with the girls to cheer her up. But Amira a few things to say when she goes looking for Afia later in the evening.



Meanwhile, Whitney tells Liam that he's not a kid anymore and needs to start doing more to help the family. Later, Bianca is furious when the school phone her to report that Liam hasn't turned up for lessons and covers for him. But when she confronts him later that day, Liam reveals some good news - he's found himself a job and will be working part time on evenings and weekends to help with the Butchers' finances!



Elsewhere, Abi discovers that the love letter is for Rose, while Tanya convinces her friend Jane to go for it and attend the interview but is later gutted to learn that the job is in Cardiff.



