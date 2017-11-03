20/04 - Ben gets rid of Shirley

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 20th April

The lack of progress in the Police investigation into Heather's murder is sending Shirley over the edge.



Getting all the more into her own investigations she's shocked to find out that Jean saw Andrew on the night of the murder, but Phil told her to keep quiet.



Storming round to find Phil to demand why he would do such a thing, he manages to defend himself by insisting that he just thought Jean was imagining it.



But with Shirley getting closer and closer to the truth Ben has had enough. Hatching a new plan he wakes Phil up as he sleeps telling him that he's been talking about Heather.



Pretending that Phil could inadvertently reveal everything, Ben suggests that it's not safe to have Shirley around anymore...



With his son's poisonous words in his mind Phil starts an argument with Shirley and throws her out. Could Ben actually win?



Meanwhile Janine continues to taunt Michael about their wedding day, teasing him by saying that he'll be wearing pink tie. Her relentless attempts to control him prompts him to put more pressure onto Jean to invest in the boxing gym.



The schemer manages to convince Jean and he returns home to Janine with a wad of cash to reassert his authority.

Elsewhere Whitney, Carol and Bianca's night out goes badly wrong when they get discovered sneaking booze into the club...