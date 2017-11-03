>
>
EastEnders

20/08 – Jay is homeless and outcast

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 20th August 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 20th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 20th August
Struggling to cope now the truth about Heather's murder is common knowledge, Jay is faced with an ultimatum from Phil - he must change his police statement or be disowned. 

Homeless and hated by the residents of Walford, Jay heads to the war memorial and considers everything he has lost…

Worried about what Shirley and Roxy will say to the police, Phil convinces Roxy to lie for him to save Ben from prison. But Shirley is finding it much harder to stop herself from telling the truth.

Sharon moves out of the Beale house and into the B&B to give Ian and Lucy some space. She turns down Jack's offer of a room, but will she end up there again despite her best efforts?



14/08/2012
