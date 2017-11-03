20/12 - Kat's mystery lover is revealed

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 20th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 20th December

Alfie watches Kat disappear through a door on George Street and follows her into the building. He kicks down the door to the bedsit and finds Kat waiting for her lover, surrounded by rose petals and candles.



Kat struggles to provide an explanation as Alfie accuses her of continuing with her secret affair. She insists that she’s been harassed by her lover ever since finishing their fling, so has now come to the bedsit to end things once and for all.



A furious Alfie goes on to reveal how much he knows, producing the bedsit key and the pawned engagement ring. He argues that the mystery man must be someone he knows and demands a name, but Kat refuses to tell him. Instead, she continues to protest her innocence - insisting that she hasn't been unfaithful since Alfie found out about the affair in September.



With Kat refusing to provide any answers, Alfie decides to wait until the guy in question arrives. However, Alfie then notices the tenancy contract on the bedside table and makes a grab for it. Desperate to keep the truth under wraps, Kat sets the piece of paper alight. However, as the flames take hold, Alfie sees that the agreement is addressed to 'Mr Branning'.



In the confrontation that follows, Kat's mystery lover is finally revealed…

