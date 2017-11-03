20/06 - Looks like it's all over for Jean

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th June

Panic over, wedding is back on as Ricky, Tiffany, Morgan and Diane all return to the Square.

But it's a different story for Michael as he is taken down to the police station to be questioned over allegations of fraud. After blaming Jean for everything in his police interview, Michael heads back to the Square and is shocked when Diane tells him that his relative Maggie is inside.



Shocked to hear his late mother's name, Michael heads inside and confronts Jean, who shows her tough side by grabbing Michael's St Christopher memento and flushing it down the toilet.

Later, it appears that Michael is back to his old tricks when a funeral director arrives to see Jean, declaring that Stacey is dead. The 'news' shocks everyone, until Mo reveals that she has just spoken to her on the phone.



As everyone looks around totally bewildered the funeral director claims that he took a call from Jean about a funeral for Stacey and all concerned eyes point to Jean...



Realising that her mental health is being questioned Jean begins to lose control as she smashes glasses on the bar and screams about Michael's sick games. Kat is injured among all the commotion - and she soon agrees with Alfie that Jean needs medical help…

Meanwhile, Max and Tanya try to convince Abi that marriage at such a young age would be a huge mistake; Derek forces Anthony to take Alice out on a date, believing that his daughter needs a confidence boost; Tanya isn't best pleased when Lauren informs her of how Derek is bullying Lucy.



