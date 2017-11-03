20/03 - Phil covers up Ben's mess

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Heather is lying on the floor covered in blood and Jay quickly realises he's somewhere he shouldn't be and flees.



Soon afterwards, Phil turns up ready for a showdown with Ben, but he's left stunned by the sight of Heather's lifeless body. When Ben tells Phil what happened, Phil starts to call 999 but as Ben breaks down will he side with his son...

Phil starts ransacking Heather's flat and smashes the front door in from the outside, wanting it to look like a burglary leaving poor baby George inside.



He then tracks down a terrified Jay and suggests a cover story for the boys, ordering them to claim they were working on a car together at the time of Heather's death. Continuing the cover-up, Phil sends Ben to the canal to dispose of the murder weapon, before setting fire to the lads' clothes. However, psychotic Ben is jealous of the the way Phil is with Jay and decides to keep Jay's hoodie...

Later on that night, the trio are all sweetness and light in a 'welcome home Phil' dinner back at the Mitchell house. Remembering that Heather's phone was off the hook at the flat, Phil checks Shirley's mobile and is sickened to hear a voicemail message that Heather was leaving her best friend before Ben turned up and decides to delete it.



Shortly afterwards, Shirley starts to feel guilty over the harsh way she treated Heather earlier that day. Deciding to invite her over to the celebration, Shirley heads out to Heather's flat…