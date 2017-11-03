20/11 – Tanya secretly meets with Ava

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 20th November

SPOILER ALERT



Patrick urges Tanya not to meet Ava, but she’s determined to do it so Patrick accompanies her to the school where Ava works.



Tanya pretends to enquire about Oscar joining the school, but then panics and runs out without revealing the real reason she came. Once they’ve gone, Ava finds Tanya's purse which she accidentally left behind…



Lauren is ashamed after giving into her feelings for Joey, so she tells him to leave Walford. But Lauren realises that she doesn't want to be without Joey and admits that she does care about him. The pair end up kissing passionately in an alley-way, but they have a near-miss when Derek walks by and almost catches them together.



Derek thinks that Alice's self-defence classes are unladylike and tells Ray to stop her lessons, but Alice is furious with her dad’s meddling. When Alice confronts him, Derek lies and claims that Ray thinks she has a crush on him and wants her to quit training with him.



Fatboy is rejected by Sylvia, while Poppy is unenthusiastic when she hears that her sister Tansy will be paying a visit tomorrow.

