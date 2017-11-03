20/09 - Depressed Phil asks Sharon for help

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 20th September

SPOILER ALERT



Phil is depressed when his letter to Ben in prison is returned unopened. Instead of drinking he confides in Sharon, who convinces him to get a grip and step behind the bar of the Vic again.



Lucy faces more financial problems as Michael reveals he’s not buying 89B and he wants the money that Ian owes Janine. A devastated Ian suggests that they sell the market stall to raise the cash.



Phil doesn't want Ian to spiral into depression again due to the loss of the stall, so he tells Lucy that he'll get her the money she needs to pay back Michael.



The Masoods gather to celebrate Christian and Syed setting a date for their civil partnership - October 16. But Tamwar is upset to discover that Zainab has asked Syed to be his business partner.



Joey tells Tyler they should teach Derek a lesson after what happened to Anthony. But when Derek hears that Tyler is refusing to get involved in Joey's vendetta, he tries to make Joey jealous by offering Tyler a stall in the market.



Michael realises that he needs a way to make money and provide for Scarlett.



Lola and Jay come up with a new business idea and plan to steal the Butcher’s Joints cleaning client list, while Trish Barnes ups the number of visits to keep an eye on Lexi.

Phil is depressed when his letter to Ben in prison is returned unopened. Instead of drinking he confides in Sharon, who convinces him to get a grip and step behind the bar of the Vic again.Lucy faces more financial problems as Michael reveals he’s not buying 89B and he wants the money that Ian owes Janine. A devastated Ian suggests that they sell the market stall to raise the cash.Phil doesn't want Ian to spiral into depression again due to the loss of the stall, so he tells Lucy that he'll get her the money she needs to pay back Michael.The Masoods gather to celebrate Christian and Syed setting a date for their civil partnership - October 16. But Tamwar is upset to discover that Zainab has asked Syed to be his business partner.Joey tells Tyler they should teach Derek a lesson after what happened to Anthony. But when Derek hears that Tyler is refusing to get involved in Joey's vendetta, he tries to make Joey jealous by offering Tyler a stall in the market.Michael realises that he needs a way to make money and provide for Scarlett.Lola and Jay come up with a new business idea and plan to steal the Butcher’s Joints cleaning client list, while Trish Barnes ups the number of visits to keep an eye on Lexi.