21/08 - Shirley is struggling to cope

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 21st August

SPOILER ALERT



Andrew confronts Shirley, determined to know if she knew the truth all along. A caring Denise offers Shirley a place to stay to get away from it all, but she refuses and reluctantly agrees to Phil’s family dinner.



Sharon asks Phil for help with finding a job. As they talk, Phil reveals to a shocked Sharon that he's known all along that Ben was guilty.



Phil is late for the meal, so Shirley heads off to investigate and is furious when she sees Sharon with him. As Shirley confronts Phil, he tells her that he loves her, but Shirley’s had enough.



Kat takes pity on a homeless Jay, but Alfie won’t let him stay at The Vic, so Patrick reluctantly agrees to take him in.



Alfie encourages Fatboy to stand up to Nico, which causes him getting the sack.

