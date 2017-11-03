21/12 – Alfie is rocked by the truth about Kat

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 21st December 2012

After finally discovering the truth, Alfie's world crashes down around him.



Meanwhile, Max and Tanya's stag and hen parties have now merged as the night is drawing to a close. A drunken Lauren tells Max that she was driving the car in the crash a few weeks ago, but Derek persuaded Joey to take the blame. Lauren also reveals that she and Joey were an item at the time, adding that Tanya has known the full story all along.



With the truth now out, Tanya and Lauren exchange nasty comments, until Tanya slaps her daughter when she refuses to hand over the bottle of vodka that she's still drinking. Tanya then has some revelations of her own to deliver as she confesses that Joey still loves Lauren and is only leaving Walford due to Derek's blackmail.



Furious that her mum has known this all along, Lauren rips Tanya's wedding dress and smashes the cake. But is that the only thing that has ruined Tanya's hopes of a perfect wedding?

