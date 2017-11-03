21/02 - Derek plans his revenge

In this article



Derek continues with his plan to shut out Roxy...



He tells Jack that he has a daughter of his own named Chrissy, but doesn't have a relationship with her. Soon afterwards, Jack follows as Derek heads out to show him Chrissy, pointing out a girl in school uniform and he explains that Chrissy has no idea of who her father is and he doesn't want the same thing to happen between Jack and Amy.



Later, Derek disappears with the photo of Roxy, who is busy making plans after stealing Derek's mobile. Roxy listens to a voicemail on Derek's phone which reveals details of an extra delivery tomorrow morning, and then vows to intercept it.



But Roxy is being watched...



Meanwhile, Rose reads yet another letter from her admirer, but Dot is appalled by its steamy contents. Later, Cora and Dot decide to find out what is going on once and for all, so they have a little snoop and low and behold find out who the mystery man is...



Elsewhere, Anthony's attempt take the next step with Amira end in disappointment while Fat Boy is delighted when Janine confirms that he can have a weekly club night.





