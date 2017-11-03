21/01 - Tanya tries to force Kirsty out of Walford

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 21st January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 21st January

SPOILER ALERT



Tanya goes to the B&B and tries to force Kirsty out of Albert Square by packing her belongings. Kirsty declares that Tanya has lost the plot, but is stumped when Tanya pulls out the key that she found in Max's pocket. Not wanting to drop Lauren in it, Kirsty can’t give an explanation, prompting a furious Tanya to throw her belongings out the window.



As she learns about Kirsty's kiss with Max before Derek's funeral, Tanya orders Kirsty to sign the divorce petition, but she refuses, just as Max enters the B&B. Tanya storms out and Max tries to rush after her, as Kirsty tries one last time to seduce him. However, Max stands firm by insisting that Kirsty should sign the papers and leave Walford.



Back at the Branning house, Lauren realises that her parents are arguing about the key, so reveals the truth. Lauren upsets Tanya by pointing out that at least Kirsty listens to her, but she regrets her harsh words as Tanya breaks down.



Lauren confronts Kirsty at the B&B, begging her to leave the Square and stop causing problems. Feeling like the whole world is against her, Kirsty invites Max over to talk, threatening to visit the house if he doesn't co-operate. Max goes to the B&B and is shocked when Kirsty finally hands him the signed divorce papers and announces that she's leaving…



Meanwhile, Dot is in shock after learning that Cora did not pay the rent when she was living in her house. Dot now fears that the matter will be pursued through the courts.

