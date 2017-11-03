21/06 - Michael spills the beans at the wedding

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 21st June

It's the day we never thought would happen, again, Janine is getting hitched!



But away from the bride to be dramas are already starting to unfold. Kat is beginning to doubt Jean's story about Michael and is considering sending her back to the hospital.



However, as she still isn't sure what to do, Kat demands honesty from Michael once and for all. Michael eventually admits the truth to Kat, realising that he can't let Jean be sectioned and opens up about his past meaning that he finds it hard to care.

Soon afterwards, Alfie and Jack arrive to take Michael to the ceremony and Kat tells the pair that the schemer has finally admitted his guilt. However, Michael plays more games by denying doing any such thing. Alfie is unsure of who to believe but eventually chooses Kat, before warning Michael that he wants nothing more to do with him.

Later, with the ceremony about to begin, Janine approaches the marquee but is left startled when Jean appears.



But they recover from Jean's outburst and the ceremony gets on its way. But as the happy couple wait whilst Ricky does a reading there's a surprise in store as Michael takes Janine back down the aisle and confesses that Jean was right all along he did steal the money!



Michael then gives Janine a shocking ultimatum - rip up the pre-nuptial agreement or they don't get married...

Meanwhile Tanya confronts Derek over his mistreatment of Lucy, but he taunts her by saying that there are secrets about Max that she wouldn't like either. At the wedding, Tanya confronts Max over what he was up to when they were separated and he admits he wasn't an angel (shock).



But in a move that makes us fall off our chairs Max gets down on one knee and proposes to Tanya. After hearing about Max's dodgy dealings, will Tanya still want to marry him?

Also today, Derek takes his torment of Lucy to a whole other level when he drags her out of the cafe but he's stopped in his tracks when a man arrives on the scene and punches him, knocking him to the pavement, who is this mystery man?



Also, Abi prepares to leave for Costa Rica Jay gives her an ultimatum...