21/05 - Ian messes it up again

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 21st May

EastEnders Episode Guide

However there are a few obstacles in his way as Lucy is still adamant that Mandy and Ian will get married over her dead body. Mandy also thinks he's rushing things but is quickly shut up when handed a bundle of cash.



But Phil Mitchell isn't distracted so easily - warning Ian that he better be staying in Walford or people might start to talk. Janine also pipes in reminding Ian that he still owes her money - at the moment we're wondering exactly how ian can dodge this one?



At home trouble is brewing as a fired up Lucy attacks Ian saying that he's just trying to create a new version of Cindy. But when Ian says that Lucy is a manipulative liar just like her mother, Lucy reaches breaking point and starts cancelling the wedding behind her father's back…

Meanwhile, after receiving some words of advice from Christian, Roxy decides to move out of The Vic. At the same time, Alfie is feeling lonelier than ever following an argument with Kat on the phone and when Roxy says she's leaving he tells her to stay.



He proposes they go for a curry but at the last minute he rushed off to see Kat and Roxy is left alone...



Elsewhere, Tyler feels a bit of friction with Derek; Michael starts to twitch when Jean applies for a job with Janine; Kim tries to bond with Sasha through 'the dance' but is horrified when she realises the youngster has no rhythm.