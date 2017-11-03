21/09 - Syed resorts to desperate measures

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 21st September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 21st September

Syed desperately tries to cold-call cleaning companies to shift his stock. He eventually calls the supplier and tells them that he’ll be in touch when he has the money.



Tamwar reveals to Syed that he hasn't paid the mortgage for the restaurant in three months, so Syed looks through the accounts and manages to move some funds around to pay the mortgage.



Later when confronted by the angry cleaning stock supplier, Syed writes a cheque for £10,000 and signs it with 'Tamwar Masood'…



Joey isn't happy when he finds out that Derek’s given Tyler a stall. Joey confronts Tyler and tells him that Derek’s only doing this to make him jealous, and the pair trade insults and blows.



Lola and Jay mark their handprints and Lexi's footprint in paint at the playground to symbolise their friendship, but Trish Barnes sees and lectures Lola for playing with harmful paint around the baby.



Billy prepares to pay a visit to William and Janet, leaving Patrick behind as the responsible adult while he’s away.



Sharon is shocked when a drunken Denise tells her about the history between Tanya and Jack.











