22/02 - Kat is full of regret over what's happened | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 22nd February

Kat rushes out of The Vic following her outburst and Jean follows her to make sure that she's okay. Kat sees Michael and informs him that Alfie knows about them.



Back at the pub, Roxy can see that Alfie is thinking of calling Kat, but he denies it. Later, Michael arrives at The Vic to face the music. He wants to speak to Alfie, but is thrown by Alfie's reaction…



The atmosphere in the Brannings' is extremely strained. When they're alone, Max tries to explain the situation to Tanya, but she's not having any of it.



Carol is disappointed when she arrives for her date and sees that Ayesha is there. Masood apologises, but Carol ends up leaving. Tamwar sees Ayesha flirting with Masood and presumes this had something to do with Zainab leaving. Masood gives Ayesha her marching orders again, but chases after her when she finally leaves...



Also today, Patrick assures Denise and Kim that he'll be fine alone for a few hours if they want to go out, but he struggles on his own and falls out of his wheelchair.

