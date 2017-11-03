22/01 - Tanya kicks Max out of their home

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide



Max is shocked by Kirsty's decision to finally set him free. Kirsty explains that she's doing the right thing because she loves him and doesn't want to hurt him. As they say goodbye, both try to cover about how hard they're finding the farewell. As Max heads home, Kirsty goes to The Vic and informs Alfie that she's leaving.



Back at the Branning house, Max tells Tanya that Kirsty signed the divorce papers. Tanya is amazed, but Lauren feels guilty that Kirsty is now all alone in the world. Lauren goes to see Kirsty to find out how she's doing, but Kirsty puts on a front that she'll be fine - and also gives Lauren some final advice...



Later Tanya interrogates Max over his relationship with Kirsty and brings up the kiss they shared before Derek's funeral. Max is then forced to reveal some candid truths about his relationship with Kirsty, even explaining about the abortion she had.



Tanya is stunned to realise that Max cares more for Kirsty than he's led her to believe. Not wanting to live in the shadow of another woman, Tanya orders Max to leave and pushes him out of the family home, slamming the door shut. Max is left standing alone on the Square as Kirsty's taxi pulls away from the B&B. Will Max ask Kirsty to stay?