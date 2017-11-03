>
EastEnders

22/03 - Will Police catch Heather's murderer?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March
EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 22nd March 
SPOILER ALERT
 
The Square is still trying to come to terms with the loss of loveable Heather as Jay and Ben begin their interviews with the Police...

Phil waits with a devastated Shirley for news on the pair - will they be able to withstand the questioning and stick to Phil's alibi? 
 
Meanwhile, a protective Rose lies to the police about Andrew's whereabouts and Dot and Cora struggle to get to grips with their grief!
 
Later, Andrew is next to face police inquiry and he starts to feel the pressure when the Detective reveals they know all about his wayward temper - will they get the right man? 

13/03/2012
