22/05 - Mandy gets a horrible shock

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd May

EastEnders Episode Guide

Max starts to feel sorry for him and offers his services as best man. At the same time as Mandy confides in Tanya that she's having doubts because of her strained relationship with her Mum and Tanya advises her to go and see her!



As the day continues, Ian is shocked to learn that his wedding has been cancelled by 'Mandy Salter' and when Mandy gets home he rips into her. But Mandy has bigger problems - Lorraine has just died!

Meanwhile, Michael's plan to stop Janine and Jean gettng too close works a treat as due to him showing her around the boxing club she misses her interview. But when she starts to open up to him about Sean will he start to feel guilty?

Elsewhere, Kim is compelled to tell Ray the truth about Sasha's 'talent' and goes surprisingly well...

As Lucy continues to secretly cancel all of Ian's wedding arrangements, Mandy begins to question why they are rushing into the ceremony...But when she talks to her beau Beale he states that nothing is going to stand in their way. In a desperate attempt to find himself a best man and Mandy some bridesmaid he flies around the Square asking anyone and everyone - smooth as always eh Ian.