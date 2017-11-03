22/11 – Ava makes a shocking arrival in Walford

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 22nd November

SPOILER ALERT



Tanya and Cora bake a cake for the upcoming wedding. Later Tanya pops out and while she’s out, Ava appears on the doorstep to return Tanya's purse. Cora invites her in not realising who Ava is and Tanya returns just as Ava is introducing herself. Tanya is horrified as the shocking truth dawns on Cora…



Joey watches as Alice confronts their Dad over his lies about Ray at the launch of the youth boxing scheme. After finishing his round in the ring, Joey ends up in another row with Derek.



As Ray talks to journalists about his scheme, there’s a big crash and Joey staggers from the locker room with blood pouring from his nose. Derek denies punching Joey and insists that he did it himself with the locker door. But it's the final straw for Alice, who decides that she doesn't want to live with Derek any longer.



Joey and Lauren sneak off to the car lot office, and as they share more kisses, they're completely unaware that a horrified Derek is watching them from afar…



Poppy is fearful over Tansy's arrival as she has told a number of lies about how wonderful her life is. Fatboy helps Poppy by posing as her wealthy boyfriend and Poppy later rewards him with a kiss.

