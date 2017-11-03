22/10 - The Masood family struggle after Zainab leaves

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 22nd October

SPOILER ALERT



Zainab is gone and AJ realises he needs to pull his weight more. AJ asks Phil for a job at The Arches and Phil gives him the task of fixing up a clapped-out motorbike .



AJ catches Tamwar checking his scars and is can't to hide his horror, which causes Tamwar to lose his temper. AJ confides in Masood that seeing Tamwar's scars has made him realise how much they've been through and he's not sure he's strong enough to stick around.



Syed and Christian return from their honeymoon in Paris and are shocked to learn that Zainab has left Walford taking Kamil with her.



Lola is shocked when Phil gives her a consent form to sign which would hand Lexi into his care and she refuses to sign. She changes her mind though when Trush cancels her Lexi's visit due to the baby being poorly.



It's Sharon's birthday and Phil causes mischief by falsely suggesting to Jack that it's a significant one for her. Jack throws a surprise party for Sharon, but is disappointed when Sharon says she hates surprise parties. Will she appreciate the effort that he's gone to?



Lauren and Joey help to design a new flyer for the car lot. As they spend time together, Joey tells Lauren that he shared a kiss with Whitney the other night.

