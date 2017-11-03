>
>
EastEnders

22/10 - The Masood family struggle after Zainab leaves

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 22nd October
SPOILER ALERT

Zainab is gone and AJ realises he needs to pull his weight more. AJ asks Phil for a job at The Arches and Phil gives him the task of fixing up a clapped-out motorbike . 

AJ catches Tamwar checking his scars and is can't to hide his horror, which causes Tamwar to lose his temper. AJ confides in Masood that seeing Tamwar's scars has made him realise how much they've been through and he's not sure he's strong enough to stick around. 

Syed and Christian return from their honeymoon in Paris and are shocked to learn that Zainab has left Walford taking Kamil with her.

Lola is shocked when Phil gives her a consent form to sign which would hand Lexi into his care and she refuses to sign. She changes her mind though when Trush cancels her Lexi's visit due to the baby being poorly.

It's Sharon's birthday and Phil causes mischief by falsely suggesting to Jack that it's a significant one for her. Jack throws a surprise party for Sharon, but is disappointed when Sharon says she hates surprise parties. Will she appreciate the effort that he's gone to?

Lauren and Joey help to design a new flyer for the car lot. As they spend time together, Joey tells Lauren that he shared a kiss with Whitney the other night.



16/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         