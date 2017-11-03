23/01 - Phil has been arrested!

In this article







EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January



EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 23rd January

SPOILER ALERT



Phil is behind bars and Ben couldn't be happier!



DCI Marsden offers Ben protections should he get backlash from the rest of the Mitchell clan but the troubled teen insists that he's staying put! Soon afterwards Ben chats to Abi and confesses that he's the one who shopped Phil to the Police.



However, when he returns home he gets an earful from Shirley and Jai but lies to the pair that he didn't say anything that could get Phil in trouble.



But the situation gets more serious when DCI Marsden arrives and reveals that Phil has been charged with murder...



As the Mitchell's get even more wary of Ben, Abi lets the cat out of the bag to Jay. Shirley and Jai confront him and when he finally confesses they chuck him out...is this the end for Ben?



Meanwhile Zainab is desperately trying to get Tamwar to speak to Afia so she organises a family lunch to bring them all together. However, when Amira invites Anthony he steals the limelight somewhat with his constant boasting and Tamwar stays silent. It clearly hasn't worked!



Elsewhere Max loses this cool temper with Lauren; Jane has doubts about the move; Lucy grows even more suspicious of Mandy when she keeps calling a private number...



