23/08 – Phil has a lot on his mind

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August 2012

Sharon is thrilled when Phil offers her the manager's job at the R&R, but is left frustrated when Phil fails to offer her a place to stay, but he has other things on his mind...



Shirley visits Phil to tell him that that their relationship is over and warns him that she might still report him to the police.



Jay is still hated by everyone and is hiding at the B&B. A kind Patrick takes him to The Vic, where Andrew tries to hit him, but Jay finds an unlikely defender in Phil.



Ian covers for Lucy at the café so she can go to Lauren’s party. Despite a shaky start, his old business skills soon come flooding back. But then Phil arrives and orders him to visit Ben to try and convince the teen to change his statement.



A game of spin the bottle begins at Lauren's party, which makes things very complicated between all involved!



Janine returns to work but ends up feeling side-lined with Sharon is now in charge at R&R.

