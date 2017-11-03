23/02 - Derek puts a hit out on Roxy

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February



EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 23rd February

SPOILER ALERT



Dereck means business,



Hiring a man named Andy to carry out the hit on Roxy he makes it clear that he should go no further than putting the frighteners on Roxy.



Soon afterwards, Andy is about to grab Roxy when he spots her intercepting the booze delivery with Alfie and Billy. When Derek discovers that the booze is missing he calls off the hit and asks Andy to instead concentrate on what has happened to his missing booze.



But Andy already knows the answer and Derek heads round to The Vic to confront the schemers. When Roxy takes the blame and protests Alfie's innocence, Derek threatens her and warns that he wants the booze he's paid for.



As the day continues, Jack makes it clear to Derek that nothing bad must happen to Roxy. However, Derek wants revenge against Roxy and secretly arranges for the hit to go ahead as planned...



What will happen when Andy turns up on her doorstep?



Meanwhile, Dot is still in shock after the revelation that Rose has been exchanging love letters with a convicted murderer. But she gets herself into a spot of bother when Fat Boy intercepts the letter under Dot's instruction and replaces it with another one.



But when they notice that she has been using a PO Box address and a fake name. He's immediately horrified to realise that he and Dot have sent off Rose's real name and address to the murderer!



Elsewhere, Anthony and Tyler settle their differences, while Abi confides in Tanya.





