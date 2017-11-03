23/07 - Billy panics as Olympic moment is put in jeopardy

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 23rd July – Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT



The Olympic torch is coming to Walford, and an excited Billy is readying himself for his big day. First he has some things to sort out though and he goes to visit Janine in the hospital. Janine is furious when she realises Billy has let slip to her husband that the combination to the safe has been changed. Billy tries to reason with her that the pair of them must put their sick daughter first and stop worrying about money, however Janine doesn’t want to hear it and fires him on the spot.



From the hospital Billy heads off to tell Alfie he can’t play in today’s football match, because he’s worried he won’t be back in time to carry the Olympic torch. However Alfie wants the publicity of Billy taking part, and manages to convince him to play on the Queen Vic's football team. Everything is going to plan until the Branning brothers start fighting on the tube home following their defeat. A brawl ensues as Derek lunges at Jack and Max, and a panicked Anthony pulls the emergency alarm to stop the train. Worried that he will miss his big moment, Billy is absolutely livid. Will he make it back to Walford in time?



Meanwhile a heavily pregnant Lola goes to The Arches to see Jay. While she waits in Derek’s car, her waters break and she runs off without speaking to Jay. Terrified Lola doesn’t know what to do and heads into McKlunkey’s as she starts going into labour.



Cora and Patrick are still pretending to be a couple as they visit Joy who is having a house clearance. Patrick’s romantic feelings for Cora are clear, but Cora is reluctant to admit that she feels the same way. Tyler confesses to Joy that Cora and Patrick’s relationship is a scam, and Joy heads to The Vic to confront the pair. However Cora ends up kissing Patrick in front of the whole pub to prove that they are not faking!



Elsewhere, Tanya becomes even more worried for Lucy and Bobby’s wellbeing when she sees Bobby accidently injure himself in the café, a bored and alone Kat is texting her mystery lover as she runs the pub without Alfie, and Zainab realises her family are in a desperate financial situation and reluctantly takes on extra shifts at the Minute Mart.