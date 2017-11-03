EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 23rd July – Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT





After the mishap on the tube, a frantic Billy is terrified he will miss his big Olympic moment. However things start to look up when the train starts moving again and the lads arrive back in Walford. When they get off the tube the police are waiting for the football team and Billy can’t convince them to let him go. Luckily Anthony creates a diversion and Billy makes a run for it before anyone can stop him!



Despite going into labour, Lola is panicking that that she will be in serious trouble with the authorities for breaking her curfew. She forbids anyone from calling her an ambulance and Jay runs to the charity shop to steal blankets for her. Cora realises what is happening and heads to the burger bar to help a distressed Lola. Cora takes control and helps Lola through the labour, all the while calming her down by assuring Lola that she’ll be a great mother.



Finally Billy gets to have his moment of glory as he carries the torch through cheering crowds in the Square. He can see William and Janet in the crowd, but Billy is disappointed that Lola isn’t there to share in the occasion. However after carrying the torch Fatboy informs him that Lola is in labour and Billy rushes over, arriving just in time to see Lola give birth to a baby girl!



Meanwhile a mystery man is searching for Ian, which makes Lucy think that Tanya has called social services on her and Bobby. Tanya denies calling them, but has second thoughts when she sees the state of the Beale household. The man reveals himself to be a bailiff, and tells Lucy that he will start seizing their possessions unless Ian’s debt is settled within the next two days. Tanya advises Lucy to call Ian and tell him to resolve the situation.



Elsewhere, Kat is furious when her mystery lover is unable to meet her at the flat because he was delayed by the incident on the train, and Max grills Alfie about whether he has been tempted to cheat.