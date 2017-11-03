23/11 – Lauren and Joey’s escape goes wrong

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 23rd November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 23rd November

SPOILER ALERT



Joey urges Alice to see that Derek is dangerous and that she should move back in with their mum, but Joey confesses to Lauren in private that he actually punched himself to set Derek up.



Derek confronts Lauren at the gym and reveals that he knows about her relationship with Joey. He orders her to get Joey to meet him at the car lot in an hour, otherwise he will expose them.



Lauren gets in an argument with Lucy and Whitney at The Vic after they badmouth Joey. Joey pulls them apart, and as they leave together Lauren reveals reveal Derek's threats. The pair realise that their best option is to leave Walford.



Joey steals Derek's car so that he and Lauren can flee. They drive past the car lot and Joey shouts abuse at Derek before they speed off into the night. As the pair have a playful fight over the radio, Lauren has to swerve to avoid a parked car. Losing control of the vehicle, they end up crashing into a shop window…



Cora rushes home after coming face-to-face with Ava and she isn't happy when Patrick reveals that he helped Tanya to find Ava. Cora explains that Ava's father deserted her before she knew she was pregnant and her ashamed parents forced her to put Ava up for adoption.



Cora goes to see Ava and explains that she has always avoided tracking her down because she didn't want to rake up the past. Cora explains that she still feels the same way and wants Ava to leave, but her grief overwhelms her once Ava has gone.

