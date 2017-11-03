23/10 - Phil has a proposition for Sharon

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 23rd October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 23rd October

SPOILER ALERT



Immigration officers are looking for Phil, as they have questions about the decorators he hired for The Vic. Phil's solicitor Jimmie tells him he'll need to keep his businesses 100% legit if he wants custody of Lexi. He also says that he'd have a much better case if he was in a stable relationship.



Phil asks Sharon to cover for him if the immigration officers turn up. When they do arrive Sharon saves the day by handing the officers an invoice for the decorating and revealing that Phil used a British agency to hire the labourers.



Afterwards Phil tells Sharon that she'd be the perfect person to impress social services. A laughing Sharon points out that they're not a couple, but she's shocked when Phil declares that they could be...



It's Tamwar's birthday but Masood has forgotten due to recent turbulent events. Tamwar meets Poppy and Fatboy at The Vic for drinks, and later AJ and Syed join them. Masood feels awful when he realises he's forgotten Tamwar's special day.



Lauren feels awkward around Joey following his confession - and she isn't happy when Max offers him a job at the car lot. Joey asks what her problem is - and he cockily dismisses her when she says that he should tell Lucy about his infidelity.



Kim struggles to meet the demands of the B&B as Denise is working extra shifts at the Minute Mart.



Cora enlists Jack's help in finding Rainie after Tanya reveals that she'd like her sister to be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

