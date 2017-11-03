24/01 - Derek makes an interesting offer to Phil

In this article







EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th January



SPOILER ALERT



Well aware that the Mitchell family are in crisis, Derek sees an opportunity and is niot about to let it slip through his fingers.



First he targets Ben; he buys the teen breakfast and even gives him some cash letting the lost lad know that he's got somebody. But unknown to Ben, Derek has swiped his keys to the Arches and heads to the garage to glance through the books.



Later on, Phil is shocked when Derek pays him a little visit at the prison. As the pair play the game of who's the hardest hard man in Walford, the situation doesn't look too bright from behind bars and Phil is quickly left in a tricky situation...



Either he accepts Derek as a partner, or potentially loses his entire world by force...what will he decide?



Meanwhile Jane breaks the news to Tanya that she has decided to accept the job and move to Cardiff. The pair meet for a drink later and Jane admits that she is having doubts about leaving life in Walford.



But when Tanya misinterprets this as the move is off and is overjoyed, Jane doesn't have the heart to set her straight.



Elsewhere Ben agrees to move in with Ian; Ray arrives back on the Square but annoys Tanya by moving too fast and introducing his daughter; Lauren's first day at the salon doesn't go well; Kat takes a time-out to look after Charlie.





