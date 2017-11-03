24/08 - Andrew decides to leave

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 24th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 24th August

SPOILER ALERT



Shirley and Andrew have a heart-to-heart and Andrew resolves to leave Walford for good in a bid to try and finally get over Heather's death.



Phil says a poignant goodbye to the person he truly loves…



Sharon and Jack continue to flirt, but when Roxy asks Jack for his front door key, Sharon gets the wrong idea and loses interest.



Tyler is paranoid about Whitney and Joey and gets Anthony to keep an eye on them for him, which makes a disgusted Whitney think he likes her. Poppy thinks Anthony likes Whitney too and when he sees Anthony arranging a date with Alice she gets in the way.



Janine convinces Michael to take her out for the evening but is disappointed when they end up at the R&R.



Alfie feels bad for getting Fatboy sacked and offers him a job at The Vic.

