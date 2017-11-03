24/12 - Derek looks set to expose Max's dark secrets

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 24th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 24th December

SPOILER ALERT



Max and Tanya are forced to call off their Christmas wedding as Lauren's alcohol-fuelled meltdown has destroyed everything - including Tanya's dress. It's Christmas Eve and Lauren is full of regret over how she acted, but Max cheers her up by revealing that he's planning a surprise Christmas Day wedding for Tanya tomorrow!



Still livid after hearing about his older brother's recent attempts to blackmail Tanya, Max pays a visit to Derek. Confronting him, Max makes it clear to Derek that after tomorrow, he wants nothing more to do with him. But Derek is left furious by Max's outburst and decides that he wants revenge. He makes a phone call that could see Max's world turned upside down…



Alfie is completely devastated following recent events, although he tries to soldier on for Tommy's sake. He goes with Roxy as she takes Amy to the local Santa's grotto, but bumps into Kat taking their son. Alfie blanks Kat, but tries his best to make a big effort with Tommy.



Elsewhere, Lola is delighted when she pays a visit to Phil's and discovers that Lexi is home in time for Christmas, while Poppy returns and tells Fatboy that she wants to spend the festive season with him.

Max and Tanya are forced to call off their Christmas wedding as Lauren's alcohol-fuelled meltdown has destroyed everything - including Tanya's dress. It's Christmas Eve and Lauren is full of regret over how she acted, but Max cheers her up by revealing that he's planning a surprise Christmas Day wedding for Tanya tomorrow!Still livid after hearing about his older brother's recent attempts to blackmail Tanya, Max pays a visit to Derek. Confronting him, Max makes it clear to Derek that after tomorrow, he wants nothing more to do with him. But Derek is left furious by Max's outburst and decides that he wants revenge. He makes a phone call that could see Max's world turned upside down…Alfie is completely devastated following recent events, although he tries to soldier on for Tommy's sake. He goes with Roxy as she takes Amy to the local Santa's grotto, but bumps into Kat taking their son. Alfie blanks Kat, but tries his best to make a big effort with Tommy.Elsewhere, Lola is delighted when she pays a visit to Phil's and discovers that Lexi is home in time for Christmas, while Poppy returns and tells Fatboy that she wants to spend the festive season with him.