24/02 - Jacks looks for missing Roxy

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 24th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 24th February

SPOILER ALERT



Jack pays a visit to the Mitchells' house, but Shirley tells him that Roxy didn't come home last night and Max has a moment of panic.



heading straight round to see Derek, the badboy confesses that he couldn't resist the opportunity to scare Roxy, but starts to worry himself after hearing that Roxy is missing.



Later, Jack shares his fears with Max and the conversation moves on to how he doesn't want his relationship with Amy to be like Derek and Chrissy's. However, Max drops another bombshell - Derek doesn't have a daughter named Chrissy!



Realising that he's been found out, Derek is unapologetic and Jack loses it and angrily pushes Derek against the wall. Will he be able to find Roxy?



Meanwhile, Tanya resolves to get her sex life with Max back on track by arranging to spend a passionate afternoon with him. But when things start to get steamy Tanya can't bring herself to take things any further and Max loses it.



In other news on the Square, Heather fears the worst when Andrew accidentally sees her in her wedding dress and bad things start to happen. But when he asks her about Shirley will she stick up for her friendship?



Elsewhere Amira is touched when Anthony cooks her a romantic home-cooked meal and it's clear he's really making the effort.





Jack pays a visit to the Mitchells' house, but Shirley tells him that Roxy didn't come home last night and Max has a moment of panic.heading straight round to see Derek, the badboy confesses that he couldn't resist the opportunity to scare Roxy, but starts to worry himself after hearing that Roxy is missing.Later, Jack shares his fears with Max and the conversation moves on to how he doesn't want his relationship with Amy to be like Derek and Chrissy's. However, Max drops another bombshell - Derek doesn't have a daughter named Chrissy!Realising that he's been found out, Derek is unapologetic and Jack loses it and angrily pushes Derek against the wall. Will he be able to find Roxy?Meanwhile, Tanya resolves to get her sex life with Max back on track by arranging to spend a passionate afternoon with him. But when things start to get steamy Tanya can't bring herself to take things any further and Max loses it.In other news on the Square, Heather fears the worst when Andrew accidentally sees her in her wedding dress and bad things start to happen. But when he asks her about Shirley will she stick up for her friendship?Elsewhere Amira is touched when Anthony cooks her a romantic home-cooked meal and it's clear he's really making the effort.