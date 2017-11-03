24/01 - Lola is horrified by Phil's news

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 24th January 2013

Thursday 24th January

Lola is shocked when Phil tells her that he's going on a family holiday to Cornwall with Peggy for two weeks and he's taking Lexi with him. Lola asks why Peggy can't come to Walford, but Phil confesses that his mum doesn't want to come back to the Square.



Fed up with the situation, Lola finds Billy and they make an appointment to see Trish, wanting to see whether it's legal for Phil to do this. However, Trish points out that if they oppose Phil's plans, Lexi will be put into temporary care while he's away. Frustrated with her options, Lola wants to see a solicitor…



Meanwhile, Zainab and Denise have both reached the interview stage for the regional manager's position, which leads to more rivalry between the pair. Ian offers to tutor Denise to give her the best chance at the interview, while Masood tries to help Zainab.



While coaching Denise in The Vic, Ian decides to tell Kim a few home truths about Ray. When Kim confronts Ray and he confesses that he made the move on Denise, she realises that it's time to make peace with her sister.



Elsewhere, as Dot's financial problems escalate, Cora comes up with a short-term solution by offering her some of her shifts at the launderette. When Dot gets the business back on top form again, Mr Papadopoulos decides to re-hire her - Dot has her old job back.