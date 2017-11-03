24/07 - Lola names her new baby girl Lexi Billie

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Tuesday 24th July

SPOILER ALERT

After giving birth to a healthy baby girl, Lola is in the hospital with Billy. A social worker warns the pair that they must flag up any financial or personal issues which could affect the baby. Billy worries about losing his job and begs Janine to give him another chance. Janine refuses, as she is too busy worrying about Michael’s lack of support, especially as Scarlett is due to come home next week. However Janine sees Billy’s flowers and realises that she does have people around to support her. Touched by his loyalty, Janine offers Billy his job back.



Billy and Lola receive a warm welcome as they arrive back in the Square. Lola announces that her daughter will be called Lexi, and Billy is over the moon when she reveals that her second name will be Billie. Billy is even more happy when Alfie gives him the Olympic torch that he carried, revealing that everyone clubbed together to buy it for him.



Back at the hospital, Michael finally arrives and offers his support to Janine, but will she take his outstretched hand?



Meanwhile, Lucy confides to Joey about her sticky financial situation after he makes a surprise arrival at the café. Keen to help, Joey asks Derek for £500, but says that he needs it for accommodation. Derek tells Joey he will give him £50 for every drink he has with him and whoever is left standing at the end gets the money. Joey takes up the challenge, but secretly drinks water all night so that he wins. Lucy is so pleased that she asks Joey if he wants to move in. However Derek vows revenge when he realises that he’s been conned…



Elsewhere, Tanya invites Cora and Patrick to dinner after hearing that they are now an item, but things go wrong when Cora loses her temper at Tanya for interfering - warning her daughter to keep her nose out of their business.