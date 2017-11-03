24/05 - Phil makes Ian sweat

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 24th May

EastEnders Episode Guide

Sensitive as always Ian informs a slightly taken aback Mandy and Lucy that the wedding will be going ahead regardless of Lorraine's death.



He continues to make arrangements for the big day with help from best man Max, but there's a setback when Max points out that Ian's credit card is being rejected and asks Max for some cash.



Phil quickly catches on that Max is helping Ian out and offers him the money to help Ian.



Later on he goes to find Ian Squeal himself and warns him that he won't be leaving Walford anytime soon as long as Phil is around!



Ian suggests that Phil and Ben should start worrying about each other rather than him and the Walford hard-man loses his temper by pushing Ian down an alley and warning him to keep his mouth shut.



Smart move Ian.

Meanwhile, Tyler asks Derek for some space as he'll be cooking Whitney a romantic meal this evening. However, Derek offers to step in and help Tyler with the cooking and Tyler asks him to stay for dinner - Whitney's face says it all.



Elsewhere, Michael shuns Janine's plan for Whitney to become a live-in Nanny and offers to move in himself; Billy offers Jeans a job despite Michaels attempt to stop it.