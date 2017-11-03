24/09 – Phil is struggling to cope

EastEnders Episode Guide – Monday 24th September 2012

Monday 24th September

SPOILER ALERT



Phil sees that The Arches have been vandalised with the words 'RIP HEV' across the doors. He realises why when he reads the front page story in the Walford Gazette, which says that Ben is being tried for murder, not manslaughter.



Unable to cope, Phil orders Sharon to forget the R&R and run The Vic for him instead. Sharon refuses, even when Phil vows to fire her from the club. The reason for her reluctance becomes clear as she enters an addicts anonymous group at the community centre.



Tamwar panics when he spots a cheque stub missing at the restaurant. Syed tries to cover up his recent theft, so he lies and tells his younger brother that he's accounted for it with the bank.



Roxy spends an afternoon drinking with AJ after Christian stands her up. Things get flirty and they go back to the Masood house. Zainab is furious when AJ takes Roxy up to his bedroom!



Patrick catches Lola and Abi stealing cleaning products from Butcher's Joints for her new business idea. Patrick reminds Lola that with her track record, she can't risk losing Lexi.

