25/12 - Derek reveals Max's secret on Christmas Day

It's Christmas Day and Derek turns up for the Branning family's dinner and tries to be the centre of attention as head of the family. In private, Max and Jack warn Derek that they want him out of their lives once Christmas is over - which only fuels Derek's desire to ruin today for Max.



Derek is annoyed further when Joey arrives for the Christmas celebrations after being invited by Max. It's clear that Max is accepting of Joey and Lauren's relationship as he encourages them to sort things out.



Later Max hands Tanya her Christmas gift and she's overwhelmed to see that it's a wedding dress and that preparations are already under way for the ceremony. But suddenly Derek's plan starts falling into place following his phone call yesterday, sending Max's world crashing down around him...



Max's huge secret is revealed – stunning everyone – while Derek gloats and looks on. A huge argument erupts, with Derek telling everyone what he really thinks of them. Max, Jack and Joey force Derek out of the house, but what happens next will change the family hierarchy forever…



Meanwhile, Alfie tries to celebrate Christmas as best he can with Mo, Jean, Roxy, Michael, Scarlett, Amy and Tommy. In the evening, Roxy confesses that she loves Alfie as they share a drink - but how will he respond?



Later, Kat arrives at The Vic and begs Alfie to give her another chance, but he makes it clear that she's no longer welcome. Roxy interrupts the pair and thinking the worst, Kat rushes out. Are Roxy and Alfie now an item, or has Kat jumped to the wrong conclusion?

