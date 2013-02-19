25/02 - Jack's confrontation with Phil turns nasty | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 25th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 25th February

SPOILER ALERT



Jack convinces Sharon she could earn more in the West End rather than the R&R. Sharon asks Phil for a raise, but he refuses so Sharon organises an interview for another job.



When Phil finds out, he decides to offer her a stake in the R&R to stop her leaving, which infuriates Jack. He goes to confront Phil at The Arches and things get nasty between the pair.

Jack punches Phil and he falls backwards into the pit, where he lies lifeless with blood trickling from his ear…



Michael pays Alice for babysitting Scarlett with counterfeit money, which lands Alice in trouble with Denise at the Minute Mart. Jack tries to smooth things over, but Alice won’t tell him where she got the dodgy note from.



Kirsty sees that Alice is upset with everyone for forgetting Derek's birthday, so she suggests they should throw a party in Derek's name at The Vic that night.



Ayesha and Carol find themselves at odds over Masood, but things look up for Ayesha when Masood agrees to go on a date with her.



Meanwhile Dexter tries to comfort Lola when Phil upsets her by refusing to take her and Billy to court for the upcoming hearing.

