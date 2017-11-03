25/01 - Tanya's action continue to surprise everyone

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 25th January 2013

Lauren's attempts at helping out a friend backfire, but when she calls her mum for help, Tanya has a novel way of dealing with the situation.



Ava warns Dexter not to get too comfy in Walford when she spots him hard at work at The Arches. Later, Dexter passes these words back to his mum when he spots her giving Max a piece of her mind at The Vic.



Lola warns Phil that she is seeking legal advice about his intention to take Lexi away to Cornwall. However, Billy is given food for thought when Phil informs him that he only wants Lexi to have the best. Later, Lola chats to Dexter and he explains that he would have loved a holiday like the one Lexi is being offered. Lola then makes a decision…



Zainab and Denise have their interviews for the regional manager's position, although Zainab tries to make Denise miss her slot by 'forgetting' to pass a message on about the time changing. Zainab is taken by surprise when the interviewer mentions her 'recent memory loss', but she bluffs her way through it and later discovers that AJ was responsible for the trick, wanting her to have a taste of her own medicine.



Sharon and Bianca exchange insults after Dennis and Morgan get in trouble for fighting at school, but Jack soon finds himself under fire when he tells Sharon that he's taken Dennis to the boxing gym before.

