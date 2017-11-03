25/07 - Tanya discovers a shocking family secret

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th July 2012

Wednesday 25th July

Feeling bad for fighting with her mother, Tanya and Lauren try to make things right by replacing a bracelet that Cora lost recently. They get a key to her house from Poppy and secretly head over to Cora’s house in a bid to find a picture of the bracelet so that they can find a match. As they are rifling through her things, Tanya finds a shocking document which reveals a shocking family secret. Tanya is reeling as she finds out what Cora has kept from her all her life…



Max is in need of money and asks Jack for help, but Jack is distracted by two air stewardesses he is having lunch with. Derek offers him the money instead, but Max turns him down. Derek soon realises that his brother doesn't want the money for his upcoming wedding and is intrigued to know what he wants it for. Later, Max goes to see Derek and says that he can sort everything out if Derek gets him the address. Derek agrees, but what is Max up to?



Meanwhile, Lauren convinces Joey to come to her place for lunch, but he isn’t pleased when he realises the rest of the family are there also. Derek and Joey butt heads, however they soon make peace when they have to help Alice after she makes a mess of the cooking. The peace doesn't last for long though, as Joey loses his temper when Alice comments on how similar he is to Derek. More harsh words are exchanged between father and son, and a reconciliation looks unlikely.



Elsewhere, Tamwar wants to go back to university and tells Masood that he is thinking of giving the restaurant to him and Zainab. This is bad news for Masood because he has secretly been offered an interview for a teaching assistant position. Masood keeps quiet about the potential new job as Zainab is keen to take over the business, believing that it will help her to fund the biggest wedding Walford has ever seen. Masood is distraught when Tamwar makes his final decision and gives his parents the restaurant so that he can go back to university.



Proud great-grandfather Billy wants Lola to learn how to look after her newborn, and so he takes a step back from helping.