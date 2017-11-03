25/06 - Janine's baby fights for life

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 25th June

EastEnders Episode Guide

After the traumatic events of her wedding day, things go from bad to worse for Janine as her new-born baby fights to survive.



Michael has been waiting at the incubator in the NICU and informs Janine that their baby is still critical. As an emotional Janine reaches in to touch her baby daughter, she takes out her hurt and anger on a nurse before wondering if this is all her fault.

Soon afterwards, Jean pays a visit to the hospital to confront Michael, but she has second thoughts when she sees how weak the baby is. However, Anthony, Tyler and Ricky spot Jean before she has a chance to leave, and they're spoiling for a fight.



Later on, alarm bells sound around the incubator and medical staff rush to help the baby. Unable to cope with the situation, Michael walks straight out of the hospital…will everything be ok?

Meanwhile, Alice decides that she wants to move in with Derek on the condition that he backs off from Lucy.



Like father, like daughter, Alice has a funny way of getting what she wants and Derek agrees. But when Joey finds out he's furious, but does he have a few tricks of his own up his sleeve?



Elsewhere, Ray and Ricky find themselves arguing over parenting on Morgan's birthday, while Jay helps Max out at the car lot - but ends up spitefully sabotaging some of the vehicles when Max implies that Abi is better off without him.