25/05 - Who will Ian choose?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 25th May

EastEnders Episode Guide

Ding dong it's morning of Ian and Mandy's wedding but will those church bells be a-ringing?



Not if Lucy has anything to do with it. Relentless in her quest to ruin theur big day she throws the wedding ring down the drain- she's got some imagination that's for sure.



Ian is frantic when he realises that it's missing, but he's distracted when Janine pays him a visit and demands that he repays his loan by the end of the day...times up Beale!

To Ian's shock she insists that he can afford to pay him back as she has seen an expensive wedding car outside. Ian is surprised as he doesn't know anything about this, and he's shocked when he later learns that Phil booked the Rolls Royce which is parked on the Square.



HIs paranoi hits a new high as he assumes this is a plot to get rid of him for good and tells Max that he wants him to drive them to the registry office instead.

Back home, Ian confronts Lucy as he knows that she is responsible for the missing wedding ring. He then demands that she gives him Cindy's wedding ring as a replacement. As Ian rifles through Lucy's personal belongings, she begs him to realise that Mandy will destroy him, but he refuses to listen.

With Mandy watching on, Lucy issues a final ultimatum to her father - he must choose between his daughter and his fiancée...



A surprised Mandy then gets in on the act by pushing Ian for a decision. Who will Ian choose - Lucy or Mandy?

