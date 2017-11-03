25/10 - Phil wants to tell Ben he's a father

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 25th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 25th October

SPOILER ALERT



Phil receives some good news when he hears the murder charge against Ben has been dropped and he'll now be sentenced for manslaughter.



Still focused on the residency case, Sharon is refusing to lie to social services to help Phil get Lexi, so Phil suggests that Ben could marry Lola - pointing out that they'd look like a proper family that way.



Jimmie informs Phil that Ben has agreed to see him this afternoon, but Billy isn't happy at the idea of Ben being involved in Lexi's life. Lola is horrified when she finds out Phil's going to tell Ben that he's Lexi's father and begs him not to do it.



Cora has a mobile number for Rainie thanks to Jack, so she leaves a voicemail message to her daughter about meeting up. As Cora waits to meet with Rainie, a woman named Olivia arrives and introduces herself as Rainie's sponsor. She then hands over a letter from Rainie...



Lauren persuades Whitney to come clean with Lucy about the kiss with Joey. Joey insists that the kiss was meaningless, but Lucy orders him to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

