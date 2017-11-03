25/09 - Masood grows suspicious of Syed

EastEnders Episode Guide – Tuesday 25th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 25th September

Masood realises that his son's struggling after finding out that Syed's business deal with Michael fell through. He pays a secret visit to Syed's lock-up and sees the huge amount of products he still has left to sell.



Syed quickly sells all of the stock at an extremely low price so that when Masood confronts him about the cleaning products, he can show him a cheque for the sale.



Masood has also discovered discrepancies at the restaurant, but Tamwar explains that he made a mistake with a missing cheque stub, leaving Syed feeling guilty about his brother being blamed for his deception.



Phil again tries to convince Sharon to run The Vic, but she refuses due to the bad memories it holds for her. At the same time, Sharon locks her painkillers away to avoid temptation.



A struggling Michael hires a private investigator to help find Janine. When he bumps into Roxy, the pair end up exchanging childcare tips and he invites her to dinner.



Lola tries to convince Patrick that the cleaning business would be a good idea - but he stands firm by insisting that she mustn't get involved in anything that isn't 100% legit.

