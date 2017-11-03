26/01 - Lucy is out to get Mandy

In this article





EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 26th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 26th January

Mandy has suddenly decided that she wants to prove to Ian that she can be a good mother figure to his children.



But when she gets some home-truths from Bianca about the sacrifices that you have to make to be a mum, Mandy is slightly put off. No surprises there then. She's also got things mounting against her as Lucy investigates the mysterious calls and texts she's been receiving.



However, blissfully unaware on Lucy's plans and determined not to have a life like Bianca's, Mandy asks Ian for a car and quickly managed to get her own way...



But she soon realises that not every situation is that easy when she has to rush to Jane for help with Bobby as he locks himself in the house!



Meanwhile Jane still can't pluck up the courage to tell Tanya the truth and feels even guiltier when she attends a follow-up appointment with her without telling her.



Later on the pair share a drink and Tanya confesses that the appointment was for sex advice as she is scared Max will cheat as they haven't had sex again yet. Jane continues to be supportive but the mood darkens when Masood blurts out that Jane is still leaving.



Tanya is fuming and the pair have an almighty row leaving their friendship in shreds.



Elsewhere Derek's plans to control the Mitchell's business starts to unfold; Lauren joins Max for a day of hard graft at the car lot; Bianca is livid when Ray introduces Max to his half sister; Shirley is furious when she witnesses Derek's plans and vows to visit Phil.







