26/12 - The Brannings are reeling from Derek's death

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Wednesday 26th December

The Branning family are in shock and news soon spreads around Albert Square that Derek is dead. Max wants them all to get their stories straight before speaking to the police and he advises Joey and Jack to avoid mentioning the argument with Derek.



Devastated by her brother's death, Carol can't stop talking about him, while Alice is numb with grief. Later they all head to the mortuary and say a final goodbye to Derek, but Max is still struggling following the reveal of his big secret, which is now known by the whole family…



Meanwhile over at The Vic, there's an awkward atmosphere between Roxy and Alfie after she confessed her love for him. Jean and Mo can't resist having their say as they warn Roxy that Alfie is fragile at the moment, but Roxy insists that she'd never do anything to hurt him.



Elsewhere, Kim wakes up ready to celebrate Christmas, only to discover that she slept through the whole day due to suffering from the effects of Mo's punch. Denise is furious as she was forced to spend Christmas Day playing charades with Shirley, but in the endDenise tries to make amends by recreating Christmas Day for her sister.



Also today, Patrick returns to the Square following his time away, while Zainab announces plans to host a New Year's Eve party.

