26/02 - Jack leaves Phil unconscious in The Arches' pit | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th February 2013

Jack is terrified as he stands over Phil's lifeless body. He calls Max, but his brother doesn't pick up, so he flees the scene. Jack returns home and packs a bag to run away, but he's interrupted by Dot who orders him to go to Derek's party at The Vic.



When Jack finally gets a chance to talk to Max, he explains that he's too frightened to check if Phil is okay and he heads to The Vic to drown his sorrows.



After a few drinks, Jack gets angry with Sharon and blames her for pushing him too far with Phil, before ending their relationship. As Sharon leaves the pub, a disorientated Phil enters and announces what Jack did to him...



Michael decides to come clean to Alice about giving her the dodgy note. Feeling guilty, he gives Alice the watch that Janine bought him. But Alice refuses and takes an IOU instead.



Elsewhere, Tanya attends Derek's gathering at The Vic to prove to Kirsty that she's not bothered by her presence, while Carol starts to come round to Kirsty and thinks that maybe she isn't so bad after all...

